UN Sec Gen to Buhari: Continue using your leadership for West Africa’s stability

September 25, 2021



SG gives press con

Secretary General the Nations, Antonio Guterres, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership roles in Africa as well as stabilization the West African sub-region.

According to a statement signed by Presidential Spokesman Femi Adesina, the Secretary General spoke in a meeting with the  Nigerian President at the sidelines the 76th Session the Nations General Assembly taking place in New York.

According to the UN Scribe, Africa, especially West Africa was generally seen as an ocean stability and good governance, but was deeply concerned at recent reversal fortunes in democratic rule in some parts the West African sub-region with coups overturning elected institutions.

He, therefore, urged President Buhari to continue to show leadership as he looks up to to help stabilize the sub-region in terms democracy and good governance.

On terrorism, the Secretary General commended the efforts of on this global phenomenon, assuring the Nigerian leader the Nations’ continued support in her efforts to address the prevailing security and humanitarian challenges that have arisen especially with the Internally Displaced Persons.

He also commended ’s efforts on climate change, expressing willingness the world body to cooperate with the country in this regard.

President Buhari applauded Mr Gutterres for his global leadership and the success the 76th Session.

He assured the Secretary General that had achieved appreciable successes in tackling the insecurity caused by terrorists and bandits.

The President also thanked him for the global organisation’s  intervention in activities towards reducing the effects of Climate Change especially with the support for the Great Green Wall programme, which is aimed at arresting desertification across the Sahel as well as the campaign against deforestation in Nigeria.

President Buhari added that was ready to support and work closely with the Nations towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

