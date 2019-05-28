UN says gender responsive urban planning key to achieve sustainable cities

A UN official, Angela Mwai, on Tuesday said gender responsive urban planning was key to ensuring that cities were sustainable.

Mwai, Leader of Gender and Human Rights Unit at UN-Habitat, said in Nairobi that there was need for a paradigm shift in order to make cities more inclusive.

“Gender responsive urban planning will ensure that women can access economic activity like their male counterparts,’’ Mwai said.

She spoke on the side lines of the gender forum on women and the new urban agenda which is part of the First UN-Habitat Assembly.

The UN human settlements agency typically uses two approaches to help governments to mainstream gender in all their urban policies.

“One involves use of specific projects to empower women and the other is support to governments to implement policy reforms to promote gender equality,’’ Mwai said.

She noted that urban transport and mobility policies should ensure that women could undertake both work and household responsibilities.

UN-Habitat is already collaborating with Kenya to enable county governments to implement urban planning policies that are inclusive.

“We are also partnering stakeholders to ensure that women refugees in Kenya have equal access to decent housing,’’ Mwai said.

She added that because women tended to be less economically empowered than men, they were more likely to be excluded during decision-making process, noting that cities that were inclusive often had happier residents. (Xinhua/NAN)