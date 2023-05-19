UN Safety Week: FRSC advocate use of bicycles

By Toba Ajayi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have warned the motoring public to refrain from use of smoky vehicles and embrace use of bicycles as means of transportation.

The Kwara Commandant of the FRSC, Mr Frederick Ogidan, gave the warning in Ilorin on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in commemoration of the 7th United Nations Global Safety Week (UNGRSW).

Ogidan underscored the need to embrace sustainable transportation means that are sustainable in terms of social and environmental impacts.

“Smoky vehicle is harmful and dangerous to heath. The carbon emission coming out are unsafe for your health and the environment.

“We encourage people to ride bicycles. Apart from health benefit or exercise; it does not emit any smoke that affects the environment.

“Smoke can block those coming from behind and cause an accident. We always arrest smoky vehicles because it is dangerous,” he said.

According to him, the theme for the 2023 UNGRSW: “Transport Sustainable”, is to raise awareness of road safety and make changes that would reduce number of deaths on the road.

The commandant explained that the safety week began on May 15 and would end on May 21, which Kwara command has actively organised programmes to mark the special event.

According to Ogidan, the command held stakeholders engagement on Thursday where transport unions, special marshals and NGOs were present to listen to the awareness campaign.

He also said that the command organised a workshop for members of Road Safety Club where children were educated on how to cross roads and safety tips discussed.

He said FRSC would also embark on Mosque advocacy where the congregation would be sensitised on road safety awareness, with a repeat on Sunday at Churches for thanksgiving and sensitisation talk on safety tips.

“On Saturday, tomorrow, Wives of Road Safety Officers, our women wing, will be visiting orphanage homes and hospitals to make some donations to them and as well talk to them,” he said.

The commandant described sustainable transportation system as one in which fuel consumption, vehicle emissions, safety, congestion, social and economic access are of such levels can be sustained into the indefinite future without causing irreparable harm to future generations.

“UNGRSW is a biennial global road safety campaign which brings together individuals, governments, NGOs and other stakeholders around the world to raise awareness on road safety.

“We are advocating use of electric vehicles, bicycles, trains and low carbon vehicles as best means of sustainable transport.

“Avoid smoky vehicles, bad tyres and always try to consistently visit mechanic workshop for routine service. Do not wait until a serious breakdown occur before you start finding solution.

“Sustainable transport is the best for our environment and health. We must embrace it,” he said.

He however appealed to government at all levels to ensure there are passage for those who chose to use other means of transportation.

Besides, Ogidan called for bicycle tracks to allow free movement of bicycles and sustainable environment for movement. (NAN)