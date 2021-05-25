The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) has called for the release of the Malian interim president, Bah Ndaw, and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, reportedly detained by soldiers on Monday, triggering fears that another coup could be underway in the West African country.

A tweet by the UN Mission said: “We are closely monitoring events and remain committed to supporting the Transition. We call for calm and demand the immediate and unconditional release of the President and the Prime Minister. Those who hold them will have to answer for their actions.”

MINUSMA said those who are holding the detainees must ensure their integrity.

“We are in close contact with ECOWAS and the AU within the framework of the local transition monitoring committee, as well as with other international actors engaged in support of the current transition. We support these efforts.”’

The situation is unclear after Ndaw and Ouane were taken to the Kati military camp, Bamako, where the last coup in August 2020 that ousted President Ibrahim Boubakar Keïta began.

The development also comes after a reshuffle on Monday following the resignation on 14 May of Ouane and his subsequent reappointment. The new cabinet is made up 25 minsters. It excluded two soldiers who led the coup.

After the overthrow of President Keïta on 18 August, 2020, heads of state of ECOWAS held a mini-summit in October 2020 in Accra, Ghana, at the end of which they made recommendations for the success of the Transition in Mali. They also lifted sanctions they had imposed on the country in the aftermath of the coup. (PANA/NAN)

