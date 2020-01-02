UN launches biggest dialogue platform on world’s future

The United Nations has launched what it calls the “biggest global conversation on the world’s future” known as UN75 dialogues.

The initiative is a “global reality check” to spark conversations around building a better future for all, the organisation said in a statement on Thursday.

It said views and ideas gathered under the platform throughout the year would be shared at a high-level event in September to mark the UN’s 75th anniversary.

It explained that “four innovative data streams would capture discussions across the world, and in diverse settings, to build the first-ever repository of crowd-sourced solutions to major global challenges”.

The UN75 dialogues would be combined with a ‘One-minute Survey’, opinion polling in 50 countries, and an artificial intelligence sentiment analysis of traditional and social media in 70 countries.

These are expected to generate “compelling data to inform national and international policies and debate”.

The statement said UN Secretary-General António Guterres would present the inputs to world leaders and senior UN officials at the September event.

It quoted the UN chief as calling for participation in the process as “no country, no community, is able to solve the complex problems of our world alone”.

“We need to come together, not only to talk, but to listen. It is absolutely essential that you all join the conversation.

“We need your opinion, your strategies and your ideas for us to be able to deliver better for the people of the world that we must serve,” Guterres said.

To engage constituencies across borders, sectors and generations, the UN75 team is collaborating with a wide multi-sector network, the UN said.

This includes “UN Resident Coordinators throughout the countries of the world to convene dialogues with a diverse and global reach”, the UN added.(NAN)