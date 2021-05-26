The United Nations (UN) Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Nigeria, Edward Kallon, on Wednesday inspected the Pineapple Juice factory in Iguobazuwa in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo.

Kallon was accompanied by Mr Frantz Celestin, Chief of Mission of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pineapple juice factory was built by IOM as part of its reintegration project for returned migrants in the state.

Speaking shortly after the inspection, Kallon said he was pleased to see the returned migrants earning a living from the production of pineapple juice in the state.

“It is really pleasing to see that returned migrants can really improve their livelihoods and trying to work toward reducing irregular migration.

“Am sure that when the project kicks off in full capacity, they will be able to earn a living and avoid the risk of going through the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.

“The project is creating entrepreneurship opportunities for the returned migrants from Libya and other parts of the world,” he said.

According to Kallon, with the quality of checks and sanitation observed at the factory, there would be no problem getting NAFDAC certification.

Earlier, Celestin noted that the project was targeted at providing employment for the returned migrants in the community.

According to him, the project is designed to promote sustainable reintegration in various communities where IOM projects are sited.

“The COVID-19 pandemic presented so many challenges; but in spite of that, these migrants are flourishing and I am really happy.

“I am also excited that the plantain chips aspect of the project is coming up,” Celestin said.

According to him, once NAFDAC certification is given, production will increase and they can export the juice to other parts of the country.

Celestin stated that the project would be closely monitored to measure effectiveness and to determine it is on track. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

