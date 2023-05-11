UN Human Rights Council to meet as fighting in Sudan continues

By Sheji Halima

The UN Human Rights Council, acting on the request of Germany and other countries, will hold a special session on Thursday due to the ongoing fighting in Sudan.

The purpose of the meeting is to condemn the violence and to insist on the observance of human rights and international humanitarian law, diplomatic sources said.

However, many countries are opposed in principle to addressing problems in individual countries, since they regard this as interference in internal affairs.

It is therefore unclear whether a planned resolution would receive the necessary majority in the Council, which has 47-member countries.

Fighting first broke out in Sudan in mid-April, after a long-simmering power struggle erupted between de facto president Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, who heads the paramilitary RSF.

Ceasefire agreements have repeatedly been broken since the clashes began, fighting has continued in spite of the ongoing talks between delegations from both parties.

The United Nations estimates that more than 700,000 people have been displaced by the conflict.

Sudan is already one of the poorest countries in the world before the latest conflict, with some 19 million people threatened by hunger there.(dpa/NAN)