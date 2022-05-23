UN human rights chief arrives in China for visit

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, arrived in China on Monday, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry said.

The spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, said Chinese leaders and heads of relevant departments will meet with Bachelet during her visit.

“Bachelet will visit South China’s Guangdong Province and Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

“She will undertake extensive exchanges with people from all sectors of society,’’ he said.

Wang said the country hopes that Bachelet’s visit will further promote exchanges and cooperation between the two sides and play an active role in advancing the international human rights cause. (Xinhua/NAN)

