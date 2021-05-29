UN honours 413 Chinese peacekeepers to Mali with Peace Medal

All 413 of the eighth Chinese peacekeeping force to Mali have awarded the United Nations Peace Medal of Honour, recognition of their outstanding contributions to peacekeeping operations.

Since its deployment July 2020, the Chinese peacekeeping force has successfully accomplished a series of missions assigned by the United Nations Multidimensional Stabilisation Mission Mali, including armed patrols, constructions, and medical support.

The eighth Chinese peacekeeping force to Mali consists of a guard detachment, an engineer detachment, and a medical detachment.

The medal award ceremony was held at the camps of the three detachments separately due to over the -19 pandemic. (Xinhua/NAN)

