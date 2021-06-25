UN harps on ceasefire to resolve conflict, promote peace

Mrs Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) has underscored ceasefire as key to resolve conflict and promote sustainable peace.

Mohammed, also Chairperson of the UN Sustainable Development Group, made the remarks at a public lecture in Abuja.

The lecture was entitled “The use of ceasefire agreements in avoiding escalation of armed conflicts”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lecture, which is second in the series, was organised by the Faculty of Law, Baze University, Abuja.

She identified ceasefire agreement as major tool often employed by the UN to resolve conflict situation across the world.

“On many occasions the UN Security Council has issued ceasefire directives to prevent conflicts, which has helped to address several issues.

“Efforts to create need for ceasefire agreement to promote humanitarian cause and to tackle related challenges faced sabotages, especially early stages of fighting that things become complex.

“These challenges range from different objectives and motivation of the conflict parties and changing conflict dynamics to the direct or indirect influences of regional and international activists,’’ she said.

Mohammed said that this is where it gets complex at the global or local environment.

“At some point they refuse our international interest, which becomes protracted on resolving conflicts.

“Currently the UN is leasing or supporting efforts to achieve implementation of ceasefire agreements in range of conflicts related context.’’

The envoy also stressed the need for protection of lives and property in humanitarian crises, saying that such is often related to domestic or gender-based violence.

She decried increasing gender-based violence by 300 per cent globally in the past one and a half year.

Mohammed added that adequate health systems and good governance structures should be provided to tackle humanitarian crisis.

She, therefore, reiterated that government stakeholders, community leaders and warring factions should always embrace ceasefire in conflict situation as means to ensure peace.

“We have also noted that what is much needed is the relevant support for people during the lock down and global ceasefire in conflict, to help open up space for diplomacy.

“It is also appropriate to talk to leaders of warring factions, which is one way people will realise the need for peace, sustainability and that war is no way to go.’’

Meanwhile, Prof. Mamman Tahir (SAN), Vice-Chancellor of Baze University said the lecture was one in a series been put together by the Law Faculty in the University to promote interactive learning.

He thanked Mohammed for finding time to deliver the lecture, adding that the topic was apt and in line with global trends in terms of crisis resolution.

“Universities are different from other places, because you have platform for sharing ideas.

“So, we are happy that this lecture is carried out here today,’’ Tahir said.

He noted that there was the need for people to always engage in roundtable discussions, as a means to find solution to conflict situation and also to promote lasting peace.

In separate interview at the event, the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, commended the lecture for providing pathway for Nigeria to grow economically by means of humanitarian approach.

Amaechi, also a Humanitarian Law Student at the School, said that a lot could be derived from the lecture about proper ways to positively impact the society.

“There is no situation about religious crisis in Nigeria, Christians go about their business, Muslims go about their business and only those who have selfish interest propagate one religion against the other.

“The reason people join them is not religious but mostly because of money.

“One way to reduce such problem is to continue to grow agriculture and other aspects of the economy.

“Government will continue to do its best,’’ Amaechi said.

The NAN reports that the high point of the event was the citation on Mohammed as well as question and answers on best practices towards conflict resolution. (NAN)

