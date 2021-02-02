UN group lauds Gov. Ayade’s stride toward gender equality

The United Nations (UN) Women Solidarity Movement for HeForShe has lauded Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River for his strides in promoting gender equality in the state.

Mr Saviour Tommy, the Executive Director of I Am a Girl Foundation, an affiliate non-governmental organisation of the movement, made the commendation during the installation of the HeForShe Ambassadors on Ayade and the Paramount Ruler of Obanliku Local Government Area, Mr Amos Item. The United Nations (UN) Women Solidarity Movement for HeForShe has lauded Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River for his strides in promoting gender equality in the state.Mr Saviour Tommy, the Executive Director of I Am a Girl Foundation, an affiliate non-governmental organisation of the movement, made the commendation during the installation of the HeForShe Ambassadors on Ayade and the Paramount Ruler of Obanliku Local Government Area, Mr Amos Item.

Tommy said that Ayade’s administration “is taking the lead toward ensuring that people understand and support the idea about gender equality”.

According to him, the conferment was based on his administration’s track record in empowering women in political, administrative and social leaderships.

“His landmark strides include the appointment of the first female Secretary to the State Government.

“His administration also has the highest number of female legislators compared to any other state House of Assembly in the federation,” he said.

He cited other indices to include the highest quota of women in local government councils in Nigeria, appointment of a female Head of Service, confirmation of a female Chief Judge and facilitating the appointment of the first female Vice Chancellor for the University of Calabar.

In a remark, Ayade reaffirmed the commitment of his administration toward ensuring gender equality in the state.

Represented by the Commissioner for International Development Cooperation, Dr Inyang Asibong, the governor said the state regularly engaged stakeholders toward achieving a gender equal world for all.

“The state government through the office of the Wife of the Governor, Linda, the ministry and other stakeholders in the state partner to accelerate gender equality actions.

“The governor’s wife gives priority to issues of gender equality.

“Her office, together with the ministry and state Ministry of Women Affairs, is on a journey of implementing Sustainable Development Goal Five, which is about Achieving Gender Equality and Empowering all Women and Girls,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that HeForShe is a solidarity movement for the advancement of gender equality, initiated by UN with the aim of involving men and boys to achieve gender equality. (NAN)