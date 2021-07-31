UN Friendship Day: Christian cleric preaches religious tolerance, meets Imams, others in Kaduna

Pastor Yohanna Buru, the General Overseer, Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry, Kaduna, has urged Christians and Muslims to forgive and accommodate one another.

The cleric made the call when he led a delegation of members on a friendly visit to some Muslim clerics in Kaduna, in commemoration of the United Nation International Friendship Day.

Buru said that the aim of celebrating the day was to promote good relationship world-wide, irrespective of religious, ethnic, tribal and cultural background.

He noted that the meeting had become necessary to strengthen Muslims and Christian relationship that would enable enduring peace to flourish in the state.

Buru, who had been on peace and reconciliation campaign over the week, said that interacting and dialoguing would promoting peace and unity.

He stressed the need for clerics to sensitise their followers on the importance of tolerance, forgiveness and accommodation of one another.

According to him, the world is facing many challenges, some of which are poverty, violence, and human rights abuses,adding that these challenges undermine peace, security, development and social harmony among people.

He added that Covid 19 pandemic and high cost of foodstuff in the country, coupled with kidnapping and banditry activities, had affected peace and stability in the country.

“The root causes of the challenges must be addressed by promoting and defending a shared spirit of human solidarity that takes many forms, the simplest of which is friendship,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the year’s International Friendship Day 2021 is “Sharing the Human Spirit Through Good Friendship”. (NAN)

