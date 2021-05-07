UN food agency signals alarm as drought threatens Madagascar

  1 million people are facing malnourishment in southern Madagascar as the country suffers its worst drought in 40 years, according to the World Food Programme (WFP) on Friday.

The crisis has seen numerous children suffering from chronic nutritional shortfalls, often requiring medical assistance.

Noting that the problem could soon grow worse, the WFP said it urging people to make donations so it can fight the problem.

The WFP said the problem has been exacerbated by several years of drought in a row, coupled with sandstorms that have made some fields unusable for farming.

This year has also seen little rain.

The government in Antananarivo said it expects about 40 per cent of the average crop yield in the country’s this year.(dpa/NAN)

