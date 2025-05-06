UN, FG Launch 2025 Food Security, Nutrition Crisis Plan for Borno, Adamawa,Yobe States

The Federal Government of Nigeria, in collaboration with the United Nations and development partners, on Tuesday in Abuja launched the 2025 Lean Season Food Security and Nutrition Crisis Multi-sector Plan for Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe — collectively known as the BAY states.

The Federal Government of Nigeria, in collaboration with the United Nations and development partners, on Tuesday in Abuja launched the 2025 Lean Season Food Security and Nutrition Crisis Multi-sector Plan for Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe — collectively known as the BAY states.

The initiative aims to avert a looming food and nutrition crisis during the upcoming rainy season, targeting over 2 million of the estimated 4.7 million people at risk in the region.

Delivering the keynote address, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, reflected on his personal experience with poverty and hunger, expressing deep empathy for affected communities.

“Today, we are not simply launching a plan. We are issuing a call — a call to conscience, to collaboration, and to coordinated action in the face of an urgent, preventable crisis,” he declared.

Highlighting the scale of suffering in the BAY states, Yilwatda said, “We gather here for Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe — states whose people have endured more than their fair share of hunger, loss, and uncertainty… Behind every data point is a mother skipping meals so her children can eat, a farmer whose fields are dry and unsafe, and a child whose physical and cognitive development is already compromised by hunger.”

He emphasized that the initiative transcends policy. “This is not just a humanitarian issue — it is a moral one… This plan is homegrown but evidence-based. It is built on lessons from the past, but powered by innovation and foresight.”

Yilwatda outlined key strategies, including the use of the National Social Register for real-time vulnerability mapping and digital targeting systems to ensure transparency and efficiency. He stressed the need for state-level ownership and accountability.

“Let me be clear: the Federal Government will lead from the front… We will support state structures, empower frontline actors, and ensure every kobo is traceable and impactful.”

He concluded with a stirring appeal: “Let us now go forth and deliver on this promise — with speed, with integrity, and above all, with humanity.”

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohammed Malick Fall, painted a sobering picture of the crisis.

“Across Nigeria, over 30 million people are at risk of acute malnutrition, and 4 out of 10 children lose their lives,” he said. “In Adamawa alone, we estimate about 4.6 million people experiencing food insecurity. In Borno and Yobe, about one million children face life-threatening malnutrition, and the number is rising.”

He called the plan “strictly life-saving,” while acknowledging the overwhelming challenge posed by limited funding.

“The needs are huge, funding is extremely low, but we are not hopeless. We must keep hope alive because of your support for this action plan,” Fall said.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, warned that an estimated 1.2 million people in the state could face severe hunger this rainy season.

“Between June and September, food prices soared, and the most vulnerable, especially children, suffer the most,” he stated. “If immediate and preventive action is not taken, thousands of households will be affected.”

He praised the new response plan and reaffirmed Adamawa’s readiness to implement it: “Let us remember that every life saved, every child fed, brings us closer to the future we all desire.”

Representing Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, Executive Secretary of Yobe SEMA, Dr. Goje Mohammed, revealed that over 5 million people in the state face severe hunger this season.

“In Yobe alone, over 5 million individuals are at risk… this crisis is compounded by declining humanitarian funding and reduced support from critical partners,” he said.

He noted that in 2024, over 5,300 farmers across 17 LGAs were supported with farm inputs, boosting local food production. He assured that Yobe will scale up its efforts in 2025, with a focus on agricultural productivity, market access, and rural infrastructure.

Also speaking, UNICEF’s Chief of Field Services, Judith Leveillee, issued a dire warning about child malnutrition in Nigeria.

“In Nigeria, there are more than 10 million children under five suffering from wasting. Of these, 3 million face severe wasting — 1 million of whom are in the BAY states,” she said. “Over 600,000 children in the BAY states will need nutrition services this lean season, and 300,000 of them require urgent life-saving support. Without it, they face imminent death.”

Leveillee underscored the gravity of the situation: “This is therefore not just a nutrition crisis. It is a child survival emergency… So to everyone here today — partners, donors, government officials, humanitarian workers — I implore each and every one of you and me to prioritize urgent action.”

