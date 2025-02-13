UN, Fayemi, other Stakeholders Celebrate Dr. Kole Shettima at 65th Birthday

.

A gathering of friends, comrades, and advocates of democracy came together to celebrate the 65th birthday of Dr. Kole Ahmed Shettima, a man whose life and work have had a profound impact on Nigeria’s democratic journey.

The symposium, held in his honor, with the theme:”Role of Philanthropy in Strengthening Democracy in Africa”, was not just a celebration of his personal milestones, but also an acknowledgment of his immense contributions to the struggle for democracy, social justice, and the advancement of freedoms in Nigeria and Africa.

Dr. Y.Z. Ya’u, Executive Director, Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), representing the Committee of Friends and Comrades of Dr. Shettima, opened the event with a heartfelt welcome.

He shared how Dr. Shettima, known for his extreme modesty, had initially resisted the idea of such a public celebration. “However, his tireless efforts in the service of democracy and social justice made the occasion not only a personal one but a collective moment to honor his life’s work,” he said.

He emphasized that Dr. Shettima’s career, particularly his leadership at the MacArthur Foundation, has been instrumental in supporting democratic causes in Nigeria and across Africa. “Under his stewardship, the foundation has provided critical support to civil society, government, and the private sector in efforts to strengthen democracy,” he stressed.

He noted that Dr. Shettima’s impact, however, extends beyond his role at the MacArthur Foundation. According to him, his activism dates back to the early 1980s, where he played pivotal roles in movements such as Women in Nigeria (WIN), the anti-apartheid struggle, and the pro-democracy movement against military rule. “He has mentored generations of activists, offering guidance and support to those working towards a more just and democratic society,” Ya’u noted.

The keynote Speaker, Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey, a Ghanaian Political and Governance Analyst who flew all the way from Ghana to Nigeria to attend the event noted that philanthropic organizations play a vital role in supporting the transition from military to democratic governments in countries across Africa.

Ford Foundation, Rockfella Foundation, MarcArthur Foundation play a critical role in establishing democracy, in training local leaders to providing economic support for governance at their levels. However, colonial rule largely restricted political participation, and early philanthropists focused on humanitarian efforts rather than governance.

“Recognizing that democracy cannot thrive without strong institutions and inclusive governance, philanthropic organizations began funding initiatives aimed at judicial reforms, leadership development, anti-corruption efforts, and public sector transparency.

“The Organization for Economic Operations and Development estimated that between 2018 and 2020, philanthropy contributed approximately $5 billion dollars to sub-saharan Africa,”he said.

The Deputy Secretary General, United Nations Amina Mohammed applauded the celebrant for his invaluable contributions to the development and sustainable of democracy in Nigeria, and Africa.

“Let me talk about Dr. Kole the man, because I think it was said earlier, this is a Nigerian, a human being with such a level of humility, it makes all of us embarrassed when we come into the room. So thank you for being who you are, for the friendship, for the consistency of action, every one of us.

“The real family I want to thank today are your wife and children, because they have stood behind you, and for you and with you. and we are grateful to them for giving us you, because you are always with us.

“If we believe in democracy, then we have to be the fire under the feet of those we elected into office of parliamentarians, and we have to be sure that we are representative of those issues we say we know best, which are in our community,” she said.

Former Governor of Ekiti state, Dr Kayode Fayemi said Dr Kole Shettima has done enough for him over the years.

“When you talk about Kole, what come to your mind is an inveterate networker, and humanist who exemplifies empathy in all ways,” he said.

Panelists at the auspicious event harped on the need for Nigeria as well as other African countries to begin to create new ways of addressing their challenges without relying on foreign aides.The session was moderated by Kayode Komolafe.

Dr. Hilary Ogbonna, an International Development and Human Rights Expert stressed that there are sufficient resources in Nigeria and other African countries, adding that they do not need foreign aides.

He said,”I want to join others in wishing Dr Kole Shettima a happy birthday. There is no way we can’t see our progress, even though little in attaining the sustainable development goals being impacted by the current situation we find ourselves as Africa and as the developing world.

“However, it is not taking away the fact that building on what philanthropy has gained over the last few decades in Africa, that we still have that foundation that has been laid for us to move to the next chapter. I think one of the speakers talked about the next chapter, the next chapter of ensuring that we have a very solid plan for intergenerational progress, moving from one generation to the other in terms of leadership for democracy across Africa,

“And not just political leadership. I am talking about leadership civil society, leadership for philanthropy. And I will just say, in a very big tribute to Dr Koke Shettima, that 27 years ago, I was among the law students that MackArthur foundation funded for three years to be part of human rights camp and across the country.

Secretary General, WRAPA, Hajia Saudatu Mahdi said Nigeria need to start thinking inward to proffer solutions to it’s challenges,”We need to start thinking inward but what is right now, the challenge for impacting that process, we have three fundamental issues, in my humble view, first, is it going to be structured such that it is apolitical, it is also generous enough and does not have any coloration?

“That is very, very important. Number two, what do we do with the trust deficit between the civic actors and those who hold either power or resources? Those who hold power shrink the civic space where of course citizens thrive better than the government.

“We need to be able to translate things such as constituency projects, into development projects,” she said.

Also, one of the Panelists, Special Adviser to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mohammaf Kuna said,”There is danger thinking of philanthropy as a solution for every problem. The state had a critical responsibility to discharge. The people must hold the government accountable to do what they are supposed to do before thinking of external assistance.

“The citizens need to push the government to discharge their responsibilities effectively, from where the state stops foreign aides can takeover,” he said.