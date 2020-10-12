UN donates PPEs to Yobe

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has donated Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) and medical consumables to Yobe Government for the prevention and spread of COVID-19.

Dr Homsuk Swemen, the Programme Officer, at the presentation on Monday in Damaturu, said UNFPA has been partnering and supporting Yobe Government in various health related areas, such as sexual reproductive health and gender base violence.

Swemen, who was represented by the state programme manager, also noted that the items were given to Ministry of Health, Ministry of Women Affairs and Primary Healthcare Management Board as sub-implementing partners.