UN donates PPEs to Yobe

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has donated Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) and medical consumables to Yobe Government for the prevention and spread of COVID-19.
Dr Homsuk Swemen, the Programme Officer, at the presentation on Monday in Damaturu, said UNFPA has been partnering and supporting Yobe Government in various health related areas, such as sexual reproductive health and gender base violence.
Swemen, who was represented by the state programme manager, also noted that the items were given to Ministry of Health, Ministry of Women Affairs and Primary Healthcare Management Board as sub-implementing partners.
The items according to him include, MPDSR manuals, HMIS tools, hand sanitisers, IR thermometers, hand gloves, Mgso4, oxytocin, foot operated hand wash, disposable plastic aprons, sulphadoxine/pyrimethamine for ANC among other things.
In his remarks, Dr Muhammed Gana, the State Commissioner for Health described UNFPA as partners in progress.
“We have been working together for quite long time.
“We thank UNFPA very much because the items donated to the state government today are meant to save human lives.
“I want to assure them that all the materials will be put into judicious use,’’ Gana added.(NAN)
Leave a Reply