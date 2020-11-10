UN Deputy Secretary-General interacts with IDPs in Borno

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed on Tuesday interacted with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the border town of Banki in the Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Banki camp is one of the many camps being managed with the support of UN since the Boko Haram insurgency started about 10 years ago.

Speaking to newsmen in Maiduguri on her interaction with the IDPs Mohammed said many of them had shown interest to return to their homes as soon as things are normalised.

“Really, they want to go back to their normal lives. They are tired that this thing is going on for many years,” Mohammed said.

She noted that the IDP camps were overcrowded and demands from the people.

The UN chief said this had created the need to speed up the process of resettlement and reintegration of the IDPs as soon and their security and means of livelihood were guaranteed.

She said that she was in the state with other UN officials to assess the situation and see how to improve things, particularly in the areas of the resettlement and the reintegration of the displaced people.

Mohammed lauded the effort of the Borno Government in addressing the plight of the IDPs, adding that even in her meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja the latter commended the effort of the state government.

Also speaking, Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, who announced the plan by the state and the Federal Government to commence the repatriation of Borno refugees in Minawawo camp in the Cameroon republic to Banki town on Dec. 5, commended the UN and the other partners for their support.

“I am also happy to inform you that we gradually having peace, we received overwhelming requests by our people that they want to return to their places of origin.

“These processes of return are being carefully planned to take into account all factors, such as security, shelter, livelihood and presence of civil authority to maintain peace and inspire confidence in the community,’’ he said.

While reiterating the commitment of his administration to continue to provide necessary support for the displaced people, Zulum urged the UN to provide more funds to support the state`s stabilsation facilities. (NAN)