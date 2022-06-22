UN deputy chief, Nigeria’s Mohammed, to attend CHOGM in Rwanda

United Nations (UN) Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, has departed New York for Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

According to UN Spokesperson, Mr Stephane Dujarric, Mohammed left New York on Tuesday evening to attend the meeting, holding between June 20 and June 26.

The theme for CHOGM 2022 is, “Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming.”

Dujarric said Mohammed would also be meeting with UN officials and other stakeholders in Rwanda.

The spokesperson said after CHOGM, the UN deputy chief would proceed to Paris on Monday, to participate in the Transforming Education Pre-Summit, and meet with member states and other stakeholders.

“On June 30, she will then travel on to Lisbon, where she will participate in the UN’s Oceans Conference.

“The deputy secretary-general will be back in New York on July 4,’’ he said. (NAN)

