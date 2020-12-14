UN demands `immediate, unconditional’ release of Katsina schoolboys

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the attack by suspected bandits at Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State on Dec. 11.

Guterres’ reaction came in a statement by UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Monday in New York.

He called for “immediate and unconditional” release of no fewer than 300 male students, the attackers reportedly abducted from the school.

“The secretary-general strongly condemns the Dec. 11 attack on a secondary school in Katsina State, Nigeria and the reported abduction of hundreds of boys by suspected armed bandits.

“He calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted children and for their safe return to their families.