UN condemns electoral related violence in Libya

November 26, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Foreign, News, Politics, Project 0



The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)  strongly condemned any form of -related violence after was alarmed by an attack on a court in Libyan southern city of Sebha.

“The UNSMIL is alarmed by the reported attack on Friday on Sebha court. Recalling the Security Council Resolution 2570, Paris Conclusions and the Presidential statement of the Security Council with regards to accountability acts that obstruct the election.

“The Mission strongly condemns any form of -related violence, and reiterates that the process must be protected.

“Attacks judicial or election facilities and personnel are not only criminal acts, punishable under Libyan law, but also undermine Libyans’ right to participate in the political process,“ said in statement.

The Mission reiterated its calls holding transparent, fair and inclusive elections on Dec. 24, in accordance with the -sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LDPF) roadmap and relevant Security Council resolutions.

According to local media, gunmen attacked the Sebha court on Thursday, as the court was processing a challenge submitted the disqualification of the Saif al-Islam Gaddafi.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi, who was toppled and killed in the 2011 uprising, was disqualified on Wednesday along with 24 other presidential by the High National Elections Commission (HNEC).

The disqualification was decided based on recommendations of the Attorney General, Criminal Investigation Department, and the Citizenship and Passport Department, the commission said.

The Libyan Government condemned the attack on the court, ordered investigation and strengthening of security in courts processing parliamentary and presidential candidacy challenges. (Xinhua/NAN)

Tags: ,