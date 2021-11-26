UN condemns electoral related violence in Libya

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) strongly condemned any form of electoral-related violence after it was alarmed by an attack on a court in Libyan southern city of Sebha.

“The UNSMIL is alarmed by the reported attack on Friday on Sebha court. Recalling the UN Security Council Resolution 2570, Paris Conclusions and the Presidential statement of the Security Council with regards to accountability for acts that obstruct the election.

“The Mission strongly condemns any form of electoral-related violence, and reiterates that the electoral process must be protected.

“Attacks against judicial or election facilities and personnel are not only criminal acts, punishable under Libyan law, but also undermine Libyans’ right to participate in the political process,“ it said in statement.

The Mission reiterated its calls for holding transparent, fair and inclusive elections on Dec. 24, in accordance with the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LDPF) roadmap and relevant Security Council resolutions.

According to local media, gunmen attacked the Sebha court on Thursday, as the court was processing a challenge submitted against the disqualification of the Presidential Candidate Saif al-Islam Gaddafi.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi, who was toppled and killed in the 2011 uprising, was disqualified on Wednesday along with 24 other presidential candidates by the High National Elections Commission (HNEC).

The disqualification was decided based on recommendations of the Attorney General, Criminal Investigation Department, and the Citizenship and Passport Department, the commission said.

The Libyan Government condemned the attack on the court, ordered investigation and strengthening of security in courts processing parliamentary and presidential candidacy challenges. (Xinhua/NAN)

