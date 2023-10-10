UN commission says ‘clear evidence’ of war crimes in Gaza and Israel

A United Nations commission monitoring conflict on Tuesday said there is “clear evidence” of war crimes committed by both sides during the intense violence in Israel and Gaza, including the targeting of civilians.

All those who violated international humanitarian law or targeted civilians must be held accountable, demanded the Commission of Inquiry, which was established by the UN Human Rights Council in 2021.The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and Israel, said on Tuesday.“Reports that armed groups from Gaza have gunned down hundreds of unarmed civilians are abhorrent and cannot be tolerated. Taking civilian hostages and using civilians as human shields are war crimes.”The commission also said it is “gravely concerned with Israel’s latest attack on Gaza and Israel’s announcement of a complete siege on Gaza involving the withholding of water, food, electricity and fuel which will undoubtedly cost civilian lives and constitutes collective punishment.”The commission has begun collecting evidence of war crimes since the Islamist militant group Hamas launched massive attacks on Israel on Saturday and Israel responded with airstrikes in Gaza.It said it would collect evidence to identify the attackers themselves as well as those who ordered attacks. (www.nannews.ng) (dpa/NAN)

