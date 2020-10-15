UN chief welcomes Israel, Lebanon boundary dispute talks

Discussions

United Nations, Oct. 15, 2020 (NAN) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed moves by Israel and Lebanon to resolve their long-standing maritime boundary dispute.

On Wednesday, the two sides opened discussions on demarcation of about 860 square kilometres of the Mediterranean Sea they each claim as their exclusive economic zone.

U.S. officials mediated the opening round held at the headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the Lebanese border town of Naqoura.

In a statement by his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, Guterres said the launch of talks followed the “framework agreement announced on Oct. 1, 2020’’.