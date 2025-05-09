UN Chief congratulates Pope Leo XIV

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has congratulated Robert Prevost, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, on being chosen as the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

By Cecilia Ologunagba

In a statement on Thursday, Guterres extended his heartfelt congratulations Catholics worldwide, highlighting the profound spiritual significance of the Pope’s election during a time of global challenges.

Guterres stressed the world’s need for strong voices in support of peace, social justice, human dignity, and compassion.

He expressed his eagerness to build on the long-standing cooperation between the United Nations and the Holy See, which had recently been nurtured by Pope Francis, to promote solidarity, reconciliation, and a just, sustainable world.

Guterres noted that Pope Leo XIV’s first words underscored the universal goal of peace across diverse backgrounds and beliefs.

Similarly, U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Cardinal Robert Prevost on his election as the first American-born Pope, calling it a great honour for the country.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu also extended his congratulations, celebrating the election of Pope Leo XIV and affirming the Catholic Church’s strong presence in Nigeria.

Tinubu expressed joy with the leadership and congregants of the Catholic Church in Nigeria over the historic election.

He highlighted Pope Leo XIV’s global pastoral experience, including his work in Nigeria.

Prevost, who was ordained a priest in 1982, has served as a missionary in Peru and held leadership roles within the Augustinian Order.

As the new Pope, he brings valuable experience, including visits to various Augustinian communities across Nigeria.(NAN)