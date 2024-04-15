UN chief condemns Iran’s attack on Israel

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has condemned the “large-scale attack” launched in Israel by Iran.

Guterres, in a statement, urged maximum restraint by all parties and warned that neither the region nor the world could afford another war.

According to the latest reports, Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles from its territory toward Israel, with most intercepted on Saturday.

Several missiles reportedly struck within Israeli territory, one of which damaged an Israeli military facility in the south of the country.

“I call for an immediate cessation of these hostilities,” he urged.

The UN chief said that he was deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation.

“I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East.

“I have repeatedly stressed that neither the region nor the world can afford another war,’ he said.

Tensions have been ratcheting up in the region since Hamas’ deadly October 7 terror attack and mass hostage taking and Israel’s subsequent full-scale assault on the Gaza Strip, which has left thousands dead and pushed the population to the brink of starvation.

For his part, the President of the UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis, also expressed deep concern about the unfolding situation in the Middle East, “involving the launch by Iran of drones and missiles against Israel.”

In a separate statement, Francis noted that Iran had explained its action “in the context of article 51 of the UN Charter, following the recent Israeli attack on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus.”

“The Iranian response compounds the already tense and delicate peace and security situation in the Middle East,” the Assembly President said.

He strongly called upon all parties to exercise the utmost restraint to avoid further escalation of tension in the region.

“This is a moment that calls for wise and prudent judgement, in which the risks and extended risks are very carefully considered.

“I expect that the Iranian authorities will honour their word that by their action today, the matter can be deemed concluded.”

Francis stressed that dialogue and diplomacy are the only way to resolve differences.

Francis warned: “A vicious cycle of attack and counterattack will lead to nowhere, but inevitably, to more death, suffering and misery.” (NAN)

