UN Chief condemns attack in Iran

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Wednesday condemned an attack in Iran which reportedly killed more than 100 people taking part in a commemoration of a former top military general in the eastern city of Kerman.



No fewer than 170 people have also been wounded according to Iranian officials at the scene.



News reports citing local officials said there were two explosions as thousands were walking along the route to a cemetery in Kerman, the final resting place of Qassim Suleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in the Iraqi capital Baghdad four years ago.



Reports suggest roadside bombs were detonated by remote control, causing widespread carnage and chaos in what Iranian authorities described as a terrorist attack.



Given the scale and size of the blasts, it’s likely that the death toll will rise.



“The Secretary-General expresses his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.



“He wishes the injured a speedy recovery,” Florencia Soto Niño, UN Associate Spokesperson, said while briefing journalists in New York.



The UN chief called for those responsible to be held accountable for the deadly blasts.



So far, there has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.



Suleimani was an influential national figure who was credited with building and arming a network of militias across the Middle East, including Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, according to news reports. (NAN)

By Cecilia Ologunagba









