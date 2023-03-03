UN appoints NANSE President, Muhammad as Ambassador

By Chimezie Godfrey

The United Nations, on Wednesday, announced the appointment of Bashiru Muhammad, as a youth ambassador.

Muhammad, who is the National President of the National Association of Nigerian Students in Europe, had been on the forefront of advocating young people’s rights and creating a platform to amplify their voices on global issues.

A statement by the global body said, “As a NANSE President, he (Muhammad) has worked with youth bodies across the continent to ensure their concerns are heard at the global stage.

We are very excited to see the strength of his vision and the positive impact it will make in international relations. This appointment is a true testament to the power of youth voices in global affairs and is an expression of confidence in the future of young people.

“We wish Bashiru all the best in this endeavour and look forward to seeing the fruits of this appointment,” the UN said.