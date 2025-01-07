UN appoints Abdourahamane Diallo as Resident Coordinator in Republic of Congo

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Abdourahamane Diallo of Niger Republic as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the Republic of Congo, with the host Government’s approval, on 5 January 2025.

Mr. Diallo brings more than 20 years of experience in the field of development to his post.

Prior to becoming Resident Coordinator in Congo, he served in a number of positions in UNESCO, most recently as Representative of UNESCO to Nigeria, leading UNESCO’s response in the fields of education, sciences, culture and communication.

He also served as Head of Office and Representative of UNESCO in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo (2009-2013), Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (2014-2018) and Accra, Ghana (2018-2023).

Mr. Diallo began his career with UNESCO in their Paris headquarters as a member of Niger’s permanent delegation to UNESCO.

In 2002 he became a programme specialist in the Africa department, responsible for monitoring cooperation with the African Union and the various sub-regional and regional African organizations.

In 2006, he headed the department’s Section for Regional Organizations and Post-Conflict Situations, focusing on addressing the specific needs of African countries in crisis and post-conflict settings and the cooperation with the AU and African Regional Economic Communities.

Mr. Diallo holds a degree in Industrial Computer Engineering from the Hautes Etudes Industrielles in Lilles, France and a Master of Business Administration in International Business Engineering from the Institut Superieur de Gestion in Paris.