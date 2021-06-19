UMTE/JAMB: Supervisor, candidates commend CBT exams, call for sustainability

Some supervisors and candidates of the 2021 UMTE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)examination in various centres in Abakaliki,Ebonyi have commended the conduct of the exercise in spite of little itches

They bare their mindset in separate interview the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Abakaliki.

NAN reports that that the first set of the examination slated to start at 7.00 am suffered a little delay following the hitches.

NAN also reports that the JAMB CBT have three batches each day of the examination, which commenced on June 19th, 2021, and will end on July 3rd, 2021.

According to the timetable, the 1st batch, will commence by 7:00 am, 2nd batch, by 9:30 am and the 3rd batch, by 1:30 pm on each day of the examination.



Mr Nehemiah Zaka, Supervisor at Comprehensive School of Management and Technology (CSMT),Abakaliki, said that the examination had to start at 8:30-am due to a technical issue encountered.

NAN also reports that CSMT and Announciation Secondary Schools Kpirikpiri,Abakaliki, commenced the first session of the examination at 8:30 a.m and 8:50 a.m respectively.

Zaka, who supervised at the JAMB Computer-based Testing (CBT) examination centre at CSMT said that the challenge experienced was minor technical issue which was rectified.

The supervisor said that 250 candidates were expected at each session of the examination but only 243 were captured.

“We encountered technical issues to match attendance.

“We have 243 candidates for the morning examination. The Centre is perfect with CBT, well organised and candidates calm,” Zaka said.

Another supervisor at the Announciation Secondary School, who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that problem of thump print was encountered.

The supervisor explained that a candidate’s thump print could not be captured, noting that the matter had been reported to the headquarters to ascertain the cause.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) observed that some candidates were late to the examination centres.

NAN also reports that security personnel were on ground at the centres to ensure law and order.



Mrs Joy Onu, a Parent hailed the use of computer for the examinations and urged for more centres in Ebonyi, especially in the rural communities.

Dr Nwani Ogbu, JAMB Proctor at Annunciation Secondary School, Kpirikpiri, Abakaliki Local government of Ebonyi, said that the examination was so far smooth.

Ogbu, who is also a lecturer at the Ebonyi State University said that the centre accommodated 250 candidates for each batch.

According to him, the conduct is being done batch by batch and so far it has been smooth.

“In the first batch, five candidates were absent out of the 250 meant to sit for the examination but so far it has been smooth,” he said.

Meanwhile, some candidates for the Examination in Abakaliki, have called for creation of more centres in the state.

At the Ebonyi State University, Computer Based Centre 1 and 2, a candidate, Mercy Onwe told NAN that the creation of more centres would go a long way in making the examination stress free.

(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...