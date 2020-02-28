Umrah Suspension: NAHCON urges stakeholders to comply with Saudi Arabia directives

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has urged intending pilgrims from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia for Umrah or to visit the Prophet’s mosque in Madinah to comply with the recent Suspension of lesser Hajj by Saudi Arabia following outbreak of coronavirus in other parts of the world.Fatima Usara, head of Public Affairs, NAHCON in a statement in Abuja said:”the call became necessary following the temporary suspension of Umrah by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19 new coronavirus infection.”It has spread to about 48 countries globally with a record of over 82,164 confirmed cases as at Feb. 27.” The COVID-19 has recorded many fatalities that has forced some countries with confirmed cases to close down schools and other social gatherings.”The commission commends the courageous step taking by Saudi Arabia and affirms its commitment and cooperation in the interest of world Muslims and humanity.”The measure was taken in accordance with approved international standards towards curtailing spread of the disease.” Consequently, NAHCON cautions Nigerian pilgrims for Umrah to note that this suspension is effective on those who have already been issued travel visas and about to embark on the journey as well as for those planning to do so in the nearest future” she said(NAN).

