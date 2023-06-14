Umoh Eno congratulates Akpabio on his emergence as President of the 10th Senate

…We will work together for our people -Akpabio

By Chimezie Godfrey

Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umoh Eno and other chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) were today in attendance at the reception ceremony in honor of the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio CON, and at his residence.

Governor Eno congratulated the Senate President on his well deserved victory at the poll, promising to work with him in the overall interest of the people of Akwa Ibom State, saying, “with what I have seen here today, party politics have been broken down.”

In his response, the Senate President thanked him for the visit and promised to also work with him in the overall interest of the state. He lauded him for opening a new chapter in the governance of the state by making “old things to pass away.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

