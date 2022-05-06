Umeh urges Nigerians to support South-East quest for President seat

Former senator representing Anambra Central, Victor Umeh, has urged Nigerians to support the quest by the South-East region to produce the country’s next President in 2023.

Umeh, a member of Nigeria’s 8th National Assembly, made the called in Enugu on Friday while speaking with journalists.

“For the sake of equity, fairness and justice, the south-east zone should be supported to produce the next president.

“Therefore, I desire that all the candidates in the 2023 presidential election irrespective of their political parties to be south-eastern citizens,” he said.

Umeh, also former All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) National Chairman, said a president of Igbo extradition would advance Nigeria’s progress, unity and cohesion.

He said longevity of Nigeria required that political power be shared equitably among the zones that maade up the country.

“The only way Nigeria will move forward is to accommodate each other with sincerity of purpose and mission.

“If the political gladiators are sincere and want to keep Nigeria together, the best thing to do is to support the south-east bid to produce our next president.

“We must ensure that all the regions of Nigeria enjoy a sense of belongingness in the country,” Umeh said.

The former senator stressed that injustice and marginalisation of any region in the political leadership of the country would be counterproductive to entrenching peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.

He, however, urged eligible Nigerians to vote for the best among the candidates from the zone presented by the political parties, stressing, “Ndigbo are united in demanding to produce a president.” (NAN)

