Umar Farouq engages 3000 stream 2 independent monitors for NSIP

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has flagged off the on-boarding of 3000 Stream 2 Independent Monitors.

During the flag-off held at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre Abuja, the Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo explained that Monitors were one of the most important components of the National Social Investment Programmes. She said that the Ministry lays special emphasis on ensuring that its programmes are closely monitored.

“Today’s programme marks the beginning of the national training and onboarding of additional 3000 men and women who will serve as Stream 2 monitors. They will be given the prerequisite training and receive engagement letters and tablets as working tools for monitoring the programme.

“The NSIP Independent Monitors are responsible for monitoring the NSIP Programmes in their communities, schools, households and market clusters with focus of ensuring that the Primary Objectives of the NSIPs are achieved.

“We have monitors in every Local Government where the NSIP is being implemented. Through the Social Investment Management Information System (SIMIS) application, our Stream 1 monitors have uploaded over 220,000 reports to date on the application, giving us good visibility on the programmes in the communities.

“The incoming Stream 2 Independent Monitors are expected to continue using the same platform to report their activities from the field”.

The Minister charged the beneficiaries to work closely with the state NSIP teams and avoid any form intimidation of the beneficiaries.

“Monitoring at the State requires that the Independent Monitors work hand in hand with the state NSIP teams. They are also required to work closely with the beneficiaries. No intimidation of beneficiaries by an Independent Monitor will be accepted by the Ministry. Any Independent Monitor found intimidating or harassing a beneficiary will be taken off the programme”, Umar Farouq warned.

Earlier in a welcome address, Dr Umar Bindir stated that the Social Investment Programmes have lifted many people out of poverty while tackling youth challenges through N-Power and its affiliated programs like N-Build and N-Skills.

While explaining the processes and objectives for Social Investment Programmes Monitoring, the Special Adviser to the President and Team Lead, Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr Fatiya Askederin Musah said that the training will define roles and responsibilities for NSIP Monitors as well as teach the reporting skills and timelines using the monitoring device.

“We monitor to have visibility in all the states, to collect data and determine areas of improvement and also document lessons learnt. Without monitoring and evaluation, we will not be able to measure the benefits or demerits of the NSIPs, hence the need to ensure accurate evaluation of all government’s poverty alleviation programmes”.

There were goodwill messages from the Chairman, Focal Persons Forum Nasir Abdulkadir and a representative of a Non-governmental Organization, Save the Children.

Beneficiaries were also given Engagement letters and Tablets to enable them to carry out their monitoring task which expires after one year.

In attendance were also Directors of the Ministry including Alhaji Ali Grema who represented the Permanent Secretary, Team Leads, Focal Persons from Katsina, Nasarawa, Osun and Rivers states as well as NGOs and representatives of the Civil Society Groups.

