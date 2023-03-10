Umar Farouq Commiserates with Train/BRT crash victims.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The BRT staff bus and train collusion which occurred Thursday morning at PWD railway intersection has been described as unfortunate and unavoidable by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq.

While sympathizing with the Lagos state government and victims of the crash which involved about 85 passengers, the Minister condoled with the injured victims and families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

“ I express my condolences to the Lagos state government and victims of this fatal train accident. This is tragic and very unfortunate especially when it could have been avoided by exercising a little patience. I am very saddened by the loss of lives through the carelessness of a BRT driver. May God rest their souls. We pray for the quick recovery of those injured in the accident as some of the survivors have been taken to hospital by the first responders for treatment.

“ We however need more sensitization programmes for BRT drivers and other railway line and road users on the dangers of crossing the rail when a train is approaching”.

The South West Zonal Coordinator, of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye however reported, that the State Government staff bus attempted crossing the PWD/Sogunle rail while the train was approaching but got trapped on the rail leading to the crash.

Farinloye said many victims were rescued by LASEMA, NEMA, Police, FRSC, Civil Defebce and the Nigeria Railway Corporation team while some died in the crash. Their bodies, he said, have since been deposited in the morgue.