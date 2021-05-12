The Ebonyi Government says its ‘talent hunt initiative’ will help to positively engage the youths and keep their minds away from crime.



The Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Mr Uchenna Orji, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Wednesday.



Orji said the initiative was part of government’s strategic plans to reduce crime and enhance the security of lives and property of Ebonyi residents.



He also hoped the initiative would help to harness the untapped talents of the youths in the state for their economic empowerment and self-reliance.



According to him, crime rate, insecurity and other social vices will reduce when a greater number of the youths is self-reliant.



“We are looking at the talent hunt initiative being developed through the ‘Akubaraoha Hall of Fame’.



”Here, we look at talented persons in every vocation to see how we can harness their talents and empower them.



“Our focus is on technicians, including craftsmen, welders and other levels of artisans,” Orji said.



He said the initiative would involve the organisation of competitive programmes from the ward levels, adding that the best in each ward and local government would be empowered.



“We believe that all of these empowerment strategies will impact positively on the lives of youths and women of the state,” he said.



The commissioner reaffirmed Gov. Dave Umahi’s committment toward building a safe and secure state through social intervention programmes.



“Government is doing a lot to develop more programmes that will be beneficial to every youth and woman in Ebonyi.



“These include the N3 billion empowerment programme,” he said.



He said the fund was a fallout of the #ENDSARS protest, which could also be utilised for other economic interventions in the state. (NAN)

