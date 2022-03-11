Umahi’s Sack: PDP chieftain says judgment will sanitise country’s political system

By Christian Ogbonna

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi, Mr Osita Ugoji, has advised politicians to refrain from defecting at the slightest challenge to their political ambition.

Ugoji, who was reacting to the sacking of Gov. David Umahi and his Deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe of Ebonyi, by a court on March 8, said the action would bring sanity to the country’s political system.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the court sacked the duo along with 16 members of the Ebonyi House of Assembly following their defection from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Ugoji, who spoke in an interview with NAN in Abakaliki, said “there is need for politicians to show moral in their activities to salvage the future of this nation.

“It’s morally reprehensible to jump from one party to another unless if there’s crisis in your party that might ruin your political future.

“So, we must curtail the excess of the politicians who see their impunity as being above the law.

“I urge politicians to maintain decorum and stop heating up the polity with incessant defection.’’.

On the judgment sacking Umahi, he commended the judiciary for upholding the dignity and integrity of this nation.

“The judgment is a welcome development for democracy, and it will bring sanity into the political system.

“The judgment is a sound one it will go a long way to show that the judiciary is the last hope for our democracy,” Ugoji stated. (NAN)

