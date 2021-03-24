Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has urged the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to provide more developmental grants to states of the country.

Umahi spoke on Tuesday during the National Virtual launch of the USAID Nigeria Accountability, Transparency and Effectiveness–State to State Activity.

The governor said that such grants would enable states to provide more facilities in the heath, environment and education among other sectors.

“The grants would enable states for instance, provide the desired primary and secondary schools in their local government areas and such applies to heath, sanitation and infrastructure.

“The agency seems to concentrate more on public finance, procurement and transparency but should still pay attention to education, primary health, water and sanitation,” he said.

He commended the American government for the project noting that such has assisted states such as Ebonyi in enhancing its Internally Generated Revenue.

“I feel delighted to be part of this virtual launch as Ebonyi government is committed towards good governance anchored on accountability, transparency and prudence.

“This has been achieved despite challenges such as human capital constraints, dwindling resources from oil revenue, devastating effect of COVID-19, insecurity among others,” he said.

Umahi described the project as apt and sought the continued support of development partners in delivering good governance in Ebonyi.

“Ebonyi would collaborate with the agency to make the programme succeed in order to enhance the people’s well-being.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that representatives of USAID, governments of Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, Bauchi and Adamawa among others made contributions during the virtual launch. (NAN)

