Umahi urges USAID to increase developmental grants to states

March 24, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project



 Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has urged the States Agency for Development (USAID) to provide more developmental grants to states of the country.

Umahi spoke on Tuesday   during the National Virtual launch of the USAID Nigeria Accountability, Transparency and Effectiveness–State to State Activity.

The governor said that such grants would enable states to provide more facilities in the heath, environment and education among other sectors.

“The grants would enable states for instance, provide the desired primary and secondary in their local government areas and such applies to heath, sanitation and infrastructure.

“The agency seems to concentrate more on public finance, procurement and transparency pay attention to education, primary health, water and sanitation,” he said.

He commended the American government for the project noting that such has assisted states such as Ebonyi in enhancing its Internally Generated Revenue.

“I feel delighted to be part of virtual launch as Ebonyi government is committed towards anchored on accountability, transparency and prudence.

has been achieved despite challenges such as human capital constraints, dwindling resources from oil revenue, devastating effect of COVID-19, insecurity among others,” he said.

Umahi described the project as apt and sought the  continued of development partners in delivering in Ebonyi.

“Ebonyi would collaborate with the agency to make the programme succeed in order to enhance the people’s well-being.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that of USAID, governments of Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, Bauchi and Adamawa among others made contributions during the virtual launch.  (NAN)

