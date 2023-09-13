Umahi urges MTN to include Ife- Ondo road in Tax Credit Scheme

By Perpetua Onuegbu

The Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, has urged MTN Nigeria Communications to include Ife-Ondo road in the projects it is undertaking under the tax credit scheme in the country.

Mrs Blessing Lere-Adams, Director, Press and Public Relations Unit, Federal Ministry of Works, disclosed this in a statement.

According to her, the minister made the appeal while hosting the management staff of MTN in Abuja.

Umahi commended MTN Nigeria Communication Company for its dedication to the construction of roads across the country under the Tax Credit Scheme.

“I thank MTN for several ongoing laudable road construction projects under the Tax Credit Scheme, we also thank you for your confidence in the country and our government.

‘‘Onitsha – Enugu dual carriage way is a very busy road and if not the most important in South East for our people, it is such a commendable engagement by MTN.

“I visited this road last week , I like what RCC Construction company is doing.

“I am very satisfied with their work, it is very impeccable measure of construction, I will be very happy if we can engage on the 2nd carriageway.

“ I am appealing that you to take on three more projects and one project that is very key to our people is Ife- Ondo road; we will be having a powerful engagement with you on how we can start this,” he said.

Earlier, the Managing Director of MTN Nigeria and the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Karl Olutokun, said a lot of progress had been made since they started.

“Without your tremendous support we would not have gotten this far, we assure you that we will be satisfactory to you and there will be no financial delay.

“ Our commitment to these tremendous projects are demonstration of our commitment to this nation and the regime with value of sustainability of our business,”Olutokun said. (NAN)

