Umahi to engage 1,300 liaison officers for rural integration in governance in Ebonyi

By Uchenna Ugwu

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has announced plans to appoint 1,300 liaison officers in local government areas across the state.

Umahi made the announcement on Sunday during an inter-denominational church service, held at the New Government House Chapel in Abakaliki.

The governor said that the initiative would refresh ideas in the affairs of the state and act as catalyst for further rural integration in governance.

He added that others would also be engaged at the state level.

Umahi maintained that his administration would not relent in repositioning the youth for leadership through various kinds of empowerment, employment and mentorship programmes in the state.

He revealed that the state would be reaching out to indigenes of the state residing in Lagos, Aba, Anambra, Owerri and Abuja through another phase of its ongoing empowerment programmes.

“We will be doing empowerment for our brothers and sisters in Lagos, Anambra, Aba and Abuja in our next phase,” Umahi said.

Meanwhile, Chaplain of the Government House Chapel, Pastor Eunice Oyeyemi, urged Christian faithful to always adhere to counsels from God in order to remain in contact with their Maker.

“The significance of God’s word in the life of a Christian cannot be over-emphasised.

“God’s word is very important because that is the only thing that can guide us. When God guides you on what to do, you have to be careful in carrying out the responsibility according to His words.

“God can never lead man into errors; He cannot contradict Himself and He is not the author of confusion. In God, there is safety,” Oyeyemi said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

