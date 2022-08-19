Umahi tasks incoming LG officials on good governance, revenue generation

By Uchenna Ugwu

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has tasked elected officials of Local Government Councils to explore and find a way to generate more revenue to enable them deliver on the mandate of the people.

Umahi gave the charge, on Thursday in Abakaliki while declaring open a seven- day capacity building workshop for the newly elected council Chairmen, vice Chairmen, ward councillors and Development Centres Coordinators in the state.

Represented by the Deputy Governor Kelechi Igwe, Umahi advised them to face leadership with business-minded approach to be able to make right investments.

“Any government that is not profit oriented, cannot deliver on the mandate of the people,” Umahi said.

”You must always make right decisions that would change the fortunes of the society.

“You must not abdicate your responsibilities as a leader. Learn how to make right decisions and know that the reason for your appointment is to become a problem- solver,” he said.

The governor stressed on the need for leaders in the 21st century to wear the garment of authority to influence the behaviour and conducts of their subjects to achieve results.

Also speaking, Mr Donatus Njoku, the state Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development said that the workshop was aimed at preparing the participants to succeed in the tasks ahead of them.

He noted that resource persons were rightly selected to put the participants through.

Also, Mr Sunday Agbo, a Participant and Coordinator of Effium Development Centre Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state, said that the training was apt.

Agbo said the essence of the enlightenment was to instil discipline, cultivate attitude of integrity in areas of their duties.

“The training will expose public office holders at the grassroots to always uphold ethics of public practice,” Agbo said.

Another Participant, Mr Charles Ani, Councilor representing Abakaliki Urban Ward, said that the training would enable them to carryout their duties effectively as expected of a leader.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the capacity building featured training on integrity, transparency, ethics, and code of conduct. (NAN)

