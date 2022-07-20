Umahi says over N80bn spent on new Medical Science University in Ebonyi

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi says over N80 billion has so far been expended on the establishment of King David University of Medical Sciences, located in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state and named after the governor.



Umahi, who was speaking during a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in Abuja on Wednesday, solicited for a take-off fund for the university.



It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had during a visit to Ebonyi state in May, promised that the Federal Government would take over the university, which is the only University of Medical sciences in the state.



“We are soliciting for take-off fund for the university, we have sunk over N80 billion in that university. If it is done by any other agency, I am sure that N150 billion cannot do it. I am not boasting about that.



“I am here to congratulate my brother for his promotion, based on the job he has done for the country and to thank him for the exemplary public service. Whenever you call him, he picks, and it is not because I am the governor.



” The ordinary people are passing through a lot of challenges, and if they can’t get anything, at least they should get hope, and the only way they can get hope is when you respond to them because you are answerable to them,” he said.



He continued, saying “I want to say to him to do everything he can, to fast track projects because of the issue of prices in the market, and he has started to address that and I am very happy about that.



” Having worked in the ministry of works, I know it is top priority for him. There is no price that is constant in this country within the period of 60 days, so since he has started, it means we will definitely succeed.



“I am also here to thank him for the work he is doing in the new seven universities, one of which is in my state. The President graciously named the university after me. I am here to say thank you to him,” he said.



Responding, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Mr Sonny Echono, commended the governor for the many transformations he had brought to the state, adding that the governor is a standard bearer for measuring public service.



“I want to make bold to say that the governor of Ebonyi State is one governor the whole country is proud of. Seeing the transformation that has taken place in the state.



“But with the transformation that we witnessed under the leadership of his excellency, everybody is taken a cue. It has become a standard bearer for measuring public service and even the delivery of the dividend of democracy as it is captured,” he said.



He added that the president was impressed with the structure put in place by the governor in the new Medical Sciences university; with the provision of world class infrastructure which was why the president didn’t not hesitate to name the university after the governor.



“He graciously accepted the Federal Government to take it over, and there was no hesitation in naming it after him to immortalise him.



” Our country will grow and develop if people commit themselves to serving the way he has done. We remain proud of his service.



“We are complementing what we call performance base. As you do well, we also complement you to do better. That is the paramount shift,” he said.



The TETFund boss, promised to further work with the governor to ensure that the state, as well as the country benefit from the new university. (NAN).

