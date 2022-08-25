Umahi sacks Abakaliki waste evacuation contractors

By Uchenna Ugwu

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has sacked all contractors handling waste evacuation and general environmental cleanliness of Abakaliki.

Their sacking takes effect on Aug. 31, Mr Richard Nnabu, Commissioner for Environment, stated in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

He stated that the governor gave the directive to sack the contractors because of their lack-lustre performance

“Members of the public interested in handling environmental sanitation and waste evacuation within Abakaliki should apply for the job at the ministry within the next one week.

“Those to be engaged should be able to demonstrate their competence and commitment to duty within seven days, otherwise they would be disengaged also, Nnabu stated. (NAN)

