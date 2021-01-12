Umahi pledges to abide by peace pact with political opponents, urges supporters to cease attacks

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has pledged to abide by the peace pact he made with political opponents in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Umahi made the pledge on Tuesday at his hometown Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state while briefing newsmen after a state Security Council meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state founding fathers forum in conjunction with the Catholic Church in Ebonyi, recently organised a peace meeting between Umahi and stakeholders of the PDP in the state.

The stakeholders include former Senate President, Sen. Pius Anyim, former Gov Sam Egwu among others whom had been at loggerheads with since his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor urged his supporters to cease all attacks, saying that he had ‘moved on’ with his defection to the APC.

“I however, state that as long as they attack us, our supporters might not allow them.

“Our destinies are in God’s hands as I urge that we all face our parties, governance and stop attacking personalities,” he said.

On the attack on a police station at Onueke, Ezza South LGA, Umahi directed security agencies to arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible.

“Increased security presence would be witnessed in the state with over 270 soldiers deployed to the southern part of the state.

“120 of the soldiers have arrived in the state and about 300 female soldiers have been deployed to the Abakaliki area with 150 of them arriving.

“The state commissioner of police has informed me that he had been redeployed to the headquarters and we hope that his successor would evolve policies that would enhance security in the state.

Umahi congratulated the newly-elected President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo socio-cultural organisation, Prof. George Obiozor and urged him to unite the Igbos for the attainment of desired goals.

“We have commenced the circulation of uniforms and vehicles to be used by the newly formed south east security outfit as its name would be decided by leaders of the zone.

“The training and re-training of its personnel has commenced and we assure the people that all efforts are being put in place to secure their lives and properties,” he said.

He urged journalists to be cautious in disseminating information concerning herdsmen and the defunct Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) as they were sensitive and capable of causing crisis in the country.

“There are over 11 million Igbos residing in the northern part of the country and over 3.5 million in its western part.

“No one would see videos of their people being attacked and not react,” he said. (NAN)