Umahi lauds interfaith unity under Tinubu

By Uchenna Ugwu

Sen. David Umahi, Minister for Works, has praised the harmonious relationship between Muslims and Christians under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

He said the cordial interfaith atmosphere within the administration reflects a broader national unity that must be sustained.

Umahi made these remarks on Sunday, when members of the Muslim community paid him a Sallah homage at his residence in Abakaliki.

He welcomed the delegation warmly and expressed appreciation for their visit, noting it as a symbol of continued peace and cooperation among different faiths.

The Minister observed that the Tinubu-led government has contributed significantly to promoting religious tolerance across the country.

According to him, such tolerance is essential for national development and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, regardless of their religious backgrounds.

He emphasised that no meaningful development can occur without mutual respect and understanding between diverse religious groups.

“We are pleased with the interfaith unity between Muslims and Christians across the country,” Umahi stated.

He expressed confidence that sustained cooperation between the two communities would contribute to national stability and collective progress.

Alh. Danjuma Gambo, leader of the Hausa community in the state, thanked Umahi for his ongoing support to the Muslim population.

Gambo described the Minister as a true statesman who embraces all communities, regardless of their religious affiliation.

He noted Umahi’s consistent acts of generosity during festive seasons and his open-door policy in addressing the needs of all groups.

Gambo also praised Umahi’s commitment to fairness, adding that the Minister has never discriminated against Muslims in any form.

Alh. Sule Mohammed, a former Technical Assistant on Sports, also spoke during the visit, acknowledging Umahi’s effective performance in office.

He commended the Minister’s infrastructure projects and pledged the community’s continued solidarity with the present administration.

Mohammed stated that Umahi’s leadership style has inspired confidence and unity among the people of Ebonyi.

He urged all communities to keep supporting government initiatives that promote peace and national growth. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)