Umahi inaugurates College of Education Governing Council 

By Uchenna Ugwu

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has appointed Mrs Betty Uzoma as a Permanent Secretary and inaugurated the 12-member Governing Council of the State College of Education, Ikwo.

Umahi, who performed the inauguration on Tuesday in Abakaliki, said the initiative was aimed at deepening governance by enhancing inclusion in the state’s administration.

Uzoma, who was elevated to the position of Permanent Secretary, was the Executive Secretary of the state’s Public Procurement Council and had also served as a Special Assistant to the Governor.

Umahi also inaugurated Mr Francis Igwe as the Chairman of the Governing Council of the College of Education, along with the Messrs Sunday Ajah, Simeon Osiogu and Joseph Edeh as members.’

Others were Messrs Uche Chukwu, Ogbonnaya Agwu, Ifeanyi James, Michael Edigbo, Uzo Ogbonnaya and Chukwunonso Oyibe.

Mr Benedict Mbam was inaugurated as the Provost and Mrs Chinyere Agama as the Registrar. (NAN)