Umahi hands over ultra-modern camping facility to state’s sports ministry

Gov. David Umahi Ebonyi has handed over the multi-million sports hostel constructed by the government to the state’s Ministry Youth Development and Sports.

Umahi handed over the edifice on Thursday during the closing ceremonies the state’s 2021 Annual School Sports which started from the Local Government Areas (LGA) level.

The governor directed all the occupants the edifice to vacate it immediately as it was meant for camping Ebonyi athletes, in preparation for future sporting competitions.

“The just concluded school sports will be repeated in November due to its successful organisation.

“The November will be more robust as this being concluded gave us the relief we seriously needed.

“We will also complete our ultra- international stadium despite the financial challenges being experienced,” he said.

The governor pledged to develop the sporting sector of the state to ensure positively engagement of the to shun crime.

“I am highly impressed with the condition of the Pa Ngele Oruta Stadium’s pitch which hosted the state finals of the school sports competition.

“I am directing football pitches of the Ebonyi State Sniversity and state’s new College of Medicine be kept in such beautiful condition,” he added.

Umahi expressed happiness school sports competition achieved its aim of engaging the and diverting their attention from senseless agitations.

“The real agitation to secure the future of our children so that they would be earning foreign currencies for us in the future.

“I will pay less attention to appointments but continue empowering the to create a better society,” he said. (NAN)

