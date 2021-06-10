Umahi hands over ultra-modern camping facility to state’s sports ministry

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has handed over the multi-million naira sports hostel constructed by the government to the state’s Ministry of Youth Development and Sports.

Umahi handed over the edifice on Thursday during the closing ceremonies of the state’s 2021 Annual School Sports Competition which started from the Local Government Areas (LGA) level.

The governor directed all the occupants of the edifice to vacate it immediately as it was meant for camping of Ebonyi athletes, in preparation for future sporting competitions.

“The just concluded school sports competition will be repeated in November due to its successful organisation.

“The November competition will be more robust as this being concluded gave us the relief we seriously needed.

“We will also complete our ultra-modern international stadium despite the financial challenges being experienced,” he said.

The governor pledged to develop the sporting sector of the state to ensure positively engagement of the youths to shun crime.

“I am highly impressed with the condition of the Pa Ngele Oruta Stadium’s pitch which hosted the state finals of the school sports competition.

“I am directing that the football pitches of the Ebonyi State Sniversity and state’s new College of Medicine be kept in such beautiful condition,” he added.

Umahi expressed happiness that the school sports competition achieved its aim of engaging the youths and diverting their attention from senseless agitations.

“The real agitation is to secure the future of our children so that they would be earning foreign currencies for us in the future.

“I will pay less attention to appointments but continue empowering the people to create a better society,” he said. (NAN)