Umahi hails Appeal Court verdict as ‘the will of God’

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has described his journey to the Nigerian senate as the will of God and expresses gratitude to God for the just delivered judgement of the Abuja Court of Appeal which confirmed him as the authentic flag bearer for Ebonyi South Senatorial election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Chooks Oko, SA, Media and Strategy to Ebonyi State Governor said Umahi consequently, heartily appreciates the citizens of the Senatorial district in particular, and the entire State for their prayers, steadfastness and goodwill which culminated in the victorious judgement.

He also commended the judiciary for their forthrightness and dependability as an impartial arbiter in human conflicts.

With the judgement, the Court has once again, asserted its inviolate position as the hope of all seekers after justice.

“The Governor wishes to sieze this opportunity to strengthen his vow of offering the best Senatorial representation to the good people of the senatorial district even as he pledges to use the position to further advance the cause of Ndi Igbo and disadvantaged Nigerians”,the statement said.

He beckoned on all the stakeholders of the district to Join hands with him and the All Progressives Congress to deliver other quality candidates in the 2023 general elections,Umahi’s aide said.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, today, dismissed the appeal of Ann Nwanyibuife Agom-Eze and confirmed the Senatorial candidacy of His Excellency, Engr David Nweze Umahi.

The Court of Appeal set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court and all the orders it made.

The Appeal Court also, held that the lower court was wrong when it upheld Ann’s Counter-affidavit and failed to uphold the primary election of 9th June, 2022 whereat Governor Umahi was nominated as the APC Senatorial candidate. It maintained that Umahi’s nomination was never challenged by anybody within 14 days as prescribed by section 285(9) of the 1999 Constitution, and at such confirmed Governor David Nweze Umahi as duly elected in the Ebonyi South Senatorial primary election of the All Progressives Congress.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

