Umahi felicitates with VP Osibanjo @ 65

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi, has felicitated with Vice President Yemi Osibanjo on the occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary.

Umahi, in a message he personally signed on Tuesday, thanked God for the vice president’s accomplishments on his new age and wished him many years of fulfilment.“You have remained a focal catalyst in the propagation of national democratic ideals.

“Your contributions in national economic development’s discourse are great hallmarks that depict the character of your credentials,” he felicitated.The governor joined the vice president’s family and associates to celebrate him and pray God for more blessings for the service of humanity.

“Your Excellency, accept the assurances of the esteemed regards and best wishes of the government and people of Ebonyi,” he felicitated. (NAN)

