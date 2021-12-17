Umahi felicitates Buhari at 79, hails leadership qualities

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has commended the leadership qualities of President Muhammadu Buhari and prayed to God for more strength as he clocked 79.

This is contained in a statement issued to journalists by the governor on Friday in Abakaliki.

“We most profoundly felicitate with the father of our nation, President Muhammadu Buhari, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on this auspicious moment of his 79th birthday.

“Your Excellency, we thank Almighty God for his grace upon you and the accomplishments of your age.

“ We are deeply enthused to associate with your superlatively charming personal character and the discipline of your leadership,“ he said.

Umahi said that the entire country was praying in solidarity to God for more strength and wisdom for the President as he advanced the cause of the nation.

“Please Your Excellency, accept the assurances of the affectionate considerations, esteemed regards and best wishes of the government and people of Ebonyi State,’’ the Umahi added. (NAN)

