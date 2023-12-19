Umahi emerges The Top 10 Magazine Minister of the Year 2023

Engr. Dr. David Umahi, the Minister of Works, has been named as The Top10 Magazine’s Minister of the Year 2023.

He emerged the stand-out choice among other distinguished Ministers in a multi-stage rigorous selection and screening process.

In a letter conveying Engr. Umahi’s emergence as Minister of the Year 2023, the Board of Editors of The Top10 Magazine said the selection is in recognition of the visible milestone achievements of his ministry so far, especially with regards to the solid foundation he has laid for infrastructure development of Nigeria within the short time of his assumption of office as the Minister of Works.

The Top10 Magazine is a monthly publication established eight years ago as a platform to celebrate excellence and people of excellence from all human endeavours. It organizes the popular Top10 Annual Excellence Awards of which the Man of the Year is the flagship. The awards were instituted to recognize and honour outstanding Nigerians that record landmark accomplishments in a given year.

Engr. Umahi is the recipient of the maiden edition of the Top10 Minister of the Year Award, the latest arrival on the magazine’s awards stable.

The Minister of the Year Award was instituted as an annual award to recognize and honour the most outstanding minister in Nigeria that has recorded landmark accomplishments in his/her assigned portfolio in any given year.

Mr. Tony Iji, Publisher/Editor-In-Chief of The Top10 Magazine, said that Dr. Umahi’s commendable accomplishments as the Minister of Works so far is a clear demonstration of his competence as a true round peg in a round hole and a change agent in the infrastructure development in Nigeria. “This is worthy of commendation, hence the decision of our management to accord you this special recognition as the Minister of the Year,” he said in the nomination letter.

According to Mr. Iji, part of the activities to celebrate Dr. Umahi include the publication of a special edition of The Top10 Magazine to chronicle in details the accomplishments and achievements of his ministry since he assumed office.

The celebration will climax with an official award presentation ceremony, details of which will be unveiled in due course.

Trained as a Civil Engineer, Umahi had an illustrious private sector professional engineering practice before joining politics. He served as a top political leader in Ebonyi state before his election as a two-term Governor of the state. He later aspired to the position of President of Nigeria in the 2023 general elections before the eventual winner, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, appointed him Minister of Works.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

