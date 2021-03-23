Umahi dissolves Ebonyi Secondary Education Board

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi on dissolved the state Secondary Board (SEB) over alleged fraudulent practices discovered the administration and management of the Board.

This was contained a statement issued Abakaliki by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kenneth Ugbala.

“The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has approved the dissolution of the Secondary Board (SEB) the State with immediate effect.

“The dissolution is as a result of the fraudulent practices discovered in the administration and management of the Board.

“We have that some that have died, persons who have resigned and those that have secured employments in other places are still in the payroll of the Board and to the full knowledge of some members of the Board.

“Consequently, the Chairman and members of the dissolved Board are directed to hand over all government property in their possessions to the SSG and Coordinating Commissioner before the close of work on , 23.

“In a similar vein, and in the to sanity in the Board, Government hereby directs the immediate redeployment of all Heads of of the Board to other .

“A committee has been up to conduct a comprehensive and thorough staff audit in the Board and submit report for further necessary ,” the statement said. (NAN)

